U.S. Indo-Pacific Command cancels Balikatan 2020

THE U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has cancelled Balikatan 2020 amid heightening level of global alerts on the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In a statement sent to news organizations by the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Admiral Phil Davidson, commander of the Indo-Pacific Command, said: “We deeply remain committed to our long-standing alliance and friendship.”

But because of the “extraordinary circumstance surrounding COVID-19 pandemic, and in the best interest of health and safety both countries’ forces, it is prudent to cancel Balikatan 2020,” Davidson said in a statement datelined Camp H.M. Smith Hawaii.

“Due to concerns for the health and safety of participating exercise forces and of local populations near the planned exercise area, the U.S. Indo Pacific Command has cancelled Balikatan Exercise 2020— which has been prior scheduled for May 14 in the Philippines.

The Embassy statement said “the exercise cancellation is in accordance with international travel restrictions implemented by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) as well as of the Republic of the Philippines in response to the ongoing outbreak of Covid19.”

Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Republic of the Philippines and the United States and involves participation from Australia.

Embassy officials said: “The United States and the Philippines have shared values and enjoy a warm relationship, deeply rooted on history, and the U.S. remains committed to the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.”

The statement added: “The DoD’s priority remains the protection of service members, their families and the department’s civilian workforce, safeguarding and maintaining our ability to defend the nation and its interest, and supporting our allies and partners in this fight.”