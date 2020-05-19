U.S. sends in P10-M medical aid package
THE U.S. government has sent in P10 million ($203,000) more worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to Philippine hospitals.
Working in partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Army, Marines, and Philippine Air Force, service members from the U.S. Army, Marines, and Air Force have sailed together to deliver packages of the U.S. medical aid to ten provinces across the Philippines.
This new donation brings the total U.S. government COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines to more than Php780 million (nearly $15.5 million), a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Manila said on Tuesday.
The humanitarian contingent will steer course down south over the next month to transport and distribute the U.S. aid packages to fourteen medical clinics, hospitals, and local health centers of the Departments of Health in Palawan, Bataan, Bulacan, Sulu, Zamboanga del Sur, Maguindanao, and Basilan. The supplies include disposable gloves, masks, medical clothing, various types of face protection, and tools such as infrared thermometers.
Captain Tim Johnson, Team Leader, Civil Military Support Element to the Philippines, said with this effort, “we are trying to do our part to provide the heroes of this fight, the medical professionals, with the necessary tools that they need to protect their fellow workers and citizens. Times like these show the strength of our friendship, partnership, and alliance as we work together to combat this virus.”
The assistance, provided under existing cooperation between the U.S. Embassy and Philippine Department of Health, will provide medical clinics from Luzon to Mindanao with much-needed PPEs and other essential equipment to support frontline workers battling COVID-19, the statement said.
It added the joint U.S.-Philippine operation builds on decades of bilateral military cooperation in counterterrorism, humanitarian relief, maritime security, and many other fields..
Lt. General Ramiro Manuel Rey, AFP Northern Luzon Commander, said he was grateful even as he expressed thanks for the donation.
Loads of medical aid had been also trucked to up north to Tarlac and Isabela, and in Southern Luzon to Laguna
“Indeed, there is strength in unity. We would like to express our gratitude for the aid given by the U.S. Embassy. These items will greatly benefit the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in Bataan and Talon General Hospital in Tarlac City for a better COVID-19 response. With the world in unison, we truly will heal as one.”
The United States has provided more than Php228 billion ($4.5 billion) in development assistance to the Philippines over the past 20 years, including over P 29 billion ($582 million) in health assistance. Nash B. Maulana
