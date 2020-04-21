USAID, WHO capacitate Lanao Sur frontliners
LANAO DEL SUR --- Anti-COVID-19 frontliners underwent Tuesday efficiency orientation by experts from the United States Agency for International Development and the World Health Organization.
The program is a joint initiative of the Lanao del Sur provincial government, the Integrated Provincial Health Office, the USAID and WHO.
In a statement Tuesday, the office of Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said health workers from across Lanao del Sur were lectured by speakers on treatment of respiratory infections and on how to properly collect specimen samples for testing from people suspected of having contracted the COVID-19 disease.
The lectures were facilitated via online communication.
“We are thankful to the USAID and to the World Health Organization for helping out,” Adiong said.
Lanao del Sur covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in its capital, Marawi City.
The province has had COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
USAID, WHO capacitate Lanao Sur frontliners
LANAO DEL SUR --- Anti-COVID-19 frontliners underwent Tuesday efficiency orientation by experts from the United States Agency for International...
Look! Few people, vehicles in public places during day 1 of color-coding scheme
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 has started Monday the implementation of color-coding scheme in an effort to limit...
DOH-12: No new case related to COVID-19
Regional COVID-19 tracker as of April 20, 2020 (5:00pm)
NO NEW CONFIRMED CASE
COTABATO CITY - Outpatient Department (OPD) patients...
Cotabato village chief backs off in SAP processing, wants to save dignity
COTABATO CITY – A village chair here has decided not to dip his finger in the distribution of government aid to families affected by enhanced...
Islamic Relief Worldwide distributeS food packs for Muslims ahead of Ramadhan
COTABATO CITY - The upcoming blessed month of Ramadhan, expectedly April 24, this year, will be a difficult time for thousands of families who are...