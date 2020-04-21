  Tuesday Apr, 21 2020 05:17:05 PM

USAID, WHO capacitate Lanao Sur frontliners

Local News • 16:15 PM Tue Apr 21, 2020
18
By: 
John M. Unson
The orientation was held at the Lanao del Sur capitol in Marawi City. (Contributed photo)

LANAO DEL SUR --- Anti-COVID-19 frontliners underwent Tuesday  efficiency orientation by experts from the United States Agency for International Development and the World Health Organization.

The program is a joint initiative of the Lanao del Sur provincial government, the Integrated Provincial Health Office, the USAID and WHO.

In a statement Tuesday, the office of Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said health workers from across Lanao del Sur were lectured by speakers on treatment of respiratory infections and on how to properly collect specimen samples for testing from people suspected of having contracted the COVID-19 disease.

The lectures were facilitated via online communication.

“We are thankful to the USAID and to the World Health Organization for helping out,” Adiong said.  

Lanao del Sur covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in its capital, Marawi City.

The province has had COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

 

