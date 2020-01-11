USJ-R alumni group cancels Christmas party, donates funds to help Mindanao quake victims

CEBU CITY - In an amazing act of selflessness and generosity, the 15-member board of trustees (BoT) and officers of the University of San Jose Recoletos USJ-R Alumni Association, Inc. cancelled their Christmas party and donated the funds to quake victims in North Cotabato.

And the group’s Christmas party funds were turned over to Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (NDBC) to be distributed to some of the families affected by three major earthquakes that rocked the province last year, according to Rikki Climaco, NDBC chief operating officer. NDBC had been conducting relief aid distribution to quake victims outof donations from "people with big heart."

The USJ-R alumni association BoT voted unanimously during at its regular session to forgo the annual and traditional Christmas Party and donated party funds of P25,000 “so we can help the victims of calamity in North Cotabato,” according alumni association president Paulino Tudlasan, Jr.

“This is our way of reaching out as a collective body to our brothers and sisters in quake-hit areas and be one with them in their current misery and situation,” Tudlasan said.

He said it may not be a sizable amount considering the association's limited resources but it is a symbolic representation of the group's willingness to sacrifice as part of their fun activities to stand in solidarity with the quake victims some of whom may even be USJ-R alumni as well.

Several year ago, the group also cancelled its Christmas party and donated the party budget to victims of hurricane Yolanda that hit the Visayas islands.

The decision was approved by the alumni association officials composed of the following USJ-R Cebu City alumni association composed of president Tudlasan, Jr. Executive VP - Rucreto Eroy, VP Internal - Romulo Sevilla, Jr, VP External - Arnel Pahang, Secretary - Anne Abarquez, Treasurer - Adelaida Cuerquis, Auditor - Nestor Toledo and PRO - Normina Cueva.

The Board of Trustees was composed of Norberto Flores, Gay Visitacion, Aristides Archie, Joan Butalid, Atty. Jonathan Capanas, Quezon Villaran and Albert Maxino.

The move was also approved by the immediate past alumni president Engr. Belmore Mejares who attended the proceedings and deliberations.

The North Cotabato provincial disaster risk reduction and management council (PDRRM) office reported a total of 20,245 displaced families with 14,569 taking shelter outside the evacuation sites and 5,676 still remain in the evacuation centers.

Those in the evacuation centers include those who were not yet allowed to return home while the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and Phivolcs assessment activities are on going.

The PDRRM also reported that a total of 28,686 houses were damaged based on reports forwarded by LGUs and 8,639 of this were completely destroyed.

According to the initial report of the Office the Civil Defense, the earthquakes destroyed some P2.5 billion worth of infrastructures, including houses, bridges, school buildings and other public infrastructure after three major quakes on October 16, 29, 31, 2019.

Heavily affected are the towns of Mlang, Makilala, Tulunan and Kidapawan City.