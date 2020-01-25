USM rules microbiologists exam
LOOK: Top 1 sa December 2019 Microbiologist Board Examinations si Noralyn Maguib Subpangan na tubong Mlang, North Cotabato.
Siya ay produkto din Mlang,National High School at graduate ng University of Southern Mindanao Kabacan Campus.
Bukod sa kanya ay nag top din ang tatlong iba pa na mga mag-aral ng Kabacan main Campus.
DENR-12 execs sign MOA with Kiamba LGU for waste analysis study
KIAMBA, South Cotabato - Environment officials in the Soccsksargen region have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the local government...
Cardinal Tagle bids farewell to his hometown Imus
IMUS, Cavite - Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle bid farewell to his hometown of Imus in Cavite on Monday before his expected transfer to Rome.
...
Kuwaiti employer ni Jeanelyn Villavende, nag alok ng P59-M blood money, pamilya tumanggi
NORALA, South Cotabato - Hindi nagtapos sa paghatid kay Jeanelyn Villavende sa kanyang huling hantungan kahapon ang paghangad ng hustisya ng...