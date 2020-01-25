  Saturday Jan, 25 2020 12:39:30 AM

USM rules microbiologists exam

LOOK: Top 1 sa December 2019 Microbiologist Board Examinations si Noralyn Maguib Subpangan na tubong Mlang, North Cotabato.

Siya ay produkto din Mlang,National High School at graduate ng University of Southern Mindanao Kabacan Campus.

Bukod sa kanya ay nag top din ang tatlong iba pa na mga mag-aral ng Kabacan main Campus.

