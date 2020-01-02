Vietnamese fishermen rescued off Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY --- Members of the Marines and the Philippine Coast Guard rescued Tuesday in the territorial waters of Tawi-Tawi a group of Vietnamese fishermen whose boat went adrift after its skipper broke a leg and an arm in an accident onboard.

The fishermen, who could hardly communicate in English, were immediately brought for medication to the command post of the 6th Marine Battalion in Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi in the Bangsamoro region, near the island Sabah state in Malaysia.

The distressed watercraft of the foreigners was first noticed by PGC personnel in Turtle Islands who immediately launched a rescue operation assisted by servicemen of the 6th Marine Battalion.

The fishermen were immediately airlifted to the military’s Camp Navarro Hospital in Zamboanga City by an Air Force helicopter after receiving first aid, according to Lt. Col. Noel Calendatas, commanding officer of the 6th Marine Battalion.