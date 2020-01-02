Vietnamese fishermen rescued off Tawi-Tawi
COTABATO CITY --- Members of the Marines and the Philippine Coast Guard rescued Tuesday in the territorial waters of Tawi-Tawi a group of Vietnamese fishermen whose boat went adrift after its skipper broke a leg and an arm in an accident onboard.
The fishermen, who could hardly communicate in English, were immediately brought for medication to the command post of the 6th Marine Battalion in Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi in the Bangsamoro region, near the island Sabah state in Malaysia.
The distressed watercraft of the foreigners was first noticed by PGC personnel in Turtle Islands who immediately launched a rescue operation assisted by servicemen of the 6th Marine Battalion.
The fishermen were immediately airlifted to the military’s Camp Navarro Hospital in Zamboanga City by an Air Force helicopter after receiving first aid, according to Lt. Col. Noel Calendatas, commanding officer of the 6th Marine Battalion.
Woman perish in Isabela City fire
COTABATO CITY --- A 90-year-old woman perished in a fire that razed a number of houses Wednesday night in Barangay Tabuk in Isabela City, Basilan...
Vietnamese fishermen rescued off Tawi-Tawi
COTABATO CITY --- Members of the Marines and the Philippine Coast Guard rescued Tuesday in the territorial waters of Tawi-Tawi a group of...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 2, 2020)
NEWSCAST
JANUARY 02, 2020 (THU)
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. Mindanao, nananatiling nasa ‘...
OFW mula Norala, South Cotabato, pinatay ng amo sa Kuwait
KORONADAL CITY - Sumisigaw ngayon ng hustisya ang mga kaanak ni Jeanelyn Villavende, 26 years old ng Barangay Tinago sa Norala, South Cotabato na...
15-year-old boy gunned down on New Year's Day in Pres. Quirino, SK
KIDAPAWAN CITY — Gunmen riding tandem on a motorbike shot to death a boy in President Quirino town, Sultan Kudarat, a few hours after the New Year...