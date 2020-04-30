  Thursday Apr, 30 2020 12:52:06 PM

Village councilor slain in North Cotabato ambush

Breaking News • 11:15 AM Thu Apr 30, 2020
26
 
John M. Unson
The bullet-riddled vehicle of Norodin Solaiman Ambel. (Contributed photo) 

NORTH COTABATO - A village councilor was killed while a village chairperson was hurt in a gun attack in Matalam, North Cotabato Wednesday afternoon.

Reports from North Cotabato police provincial office identified the victim as Norodin Solaiman Ambel, village councilor of Barangay Kilada, an agricultural enclave in Matalam.

He succumbed to multiple bullet wounds when gunmen fired assault rifles at the red Isuzu pick-up truck carrying him and five companions while traversing the border of Matalam’s neighboring Barangays Kilada and Marbel from another barangay in the same town.

A passenger, Rowela De Leon, chairperson of Barangay Kilada, was seriously wounded in the incident.

Relatives of Ambel have pointed to a rival clan as responsible for the ambush that resulted in his death.

The Ambels, identified with the Moro National Liberation Front, are locked in a bloody rido, or clan war, with an equally armed group led by Naig Naga and Michael Imbong, both members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.  

 

