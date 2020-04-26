Wanted person, pumila para sa amelioration fund sa Tantangan, SoCot, naaresto tuloy
TANTANGAN, South Cotabato - Inaresto ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng Tantangan Municipal Police Station na pinamumunuan ni Chief of Police, Captain Romeo Albano Jr. at South Cotabato Police Mobile Force Company ang isang magsasaka na wanted dahil sa krimen habang nakapital para kumuha ng cash assistance sa Social Amelioration Program ng gobyerno sa Barangay Bukay Pait, Tantangan.
Kinilala ang naarestong suspect na si Rockey Bakal Dondi, 49 taong gulang at residente ng Purok Bagong Silang, Bukay Pait na nadakip alas 9:30 kahapon.
Si Dondi ay inaresto sa bisa ng warrant of arrest na inilabas ni Hon. Felix S. Mesa ng Regional Trial Court Branch 26, Surallah, South Cotabato noong June 25, 2018 sa kasong attempted murder at may bail bond na P120,000 pesos.
Nanguna sa pag-aresto kay Dondi ang pulis na nagkunwanring staff ng DSWD na namimigay ng cash aid sa mga mamamayan na apektado ng enhanced community quarantine.
Inaresto man ng mga pulis ibinigay pa rin ng DSWD ang P5,000 pesos na ayuda sa Social Amelioration Program.
Sa ngayon, ang suspek ay nasa custodial facility na ng Tantangan PNP.
