Wash your hands: As effective practice vs. coronavirus, Cotabato City LGU put up handwashing facilities in public markets
21
3 BIFF yield to Army in North Cotabato
PIKIT, North Cotabato – Three members of IS-linked armed group surrendered to military authorities here on Friday bringing with them high powered...
Covid-19: Number of PUM in Cotabato City rising, says mayor
COTABATO CITY - Ito na po ang bilang ng mga persons under monitoring sa Cotabato City, ayon kay Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi....
Wash your hands: As effective practice vs. coronavirus, Cotabato City LGU put up handwashing facilities in public markets
COTABATO CITY - As the threat of coronavirus getting imminent as the days go by, the Cotabato City government and the inter-agency task force on...
Covid-19: All forms of public transport banned in Koronadal
KOROANDAL CITY - All form of public transportation are no longer allowed to ply major and minor streets in the city as measures are up to prevent...
Local execs focus on sustaining food supplies amid COVID-19 problem
COTABATO CITY --- Officials on Saturday tasked agriculturists to focus on increasing production of short-term food crops as contingency in case of...