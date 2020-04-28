Wearing of facemask now required in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY – The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) here on Tuesday approved Ordinance No. 4758 requiring all residents to wear face masks in all public places as added protection against the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The wearing of face masks will go beyond even after the scheduled May 15 implementation of the general community quarantine here, the ordinance states.

Currently, the city remains under the enhanced community quarantine measure that is set to end on. April 30.

“The wearing of face masks, including physical distancing in public places and transportation, would now become part of the ‘new normal’ for Cotabateños,” Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Sayadi said that aside from the face mask, thermal scanning, handwashing, and social distancing would also be strictly observed in workplaces and business establishments in the city.

According to the new ordinance, violators would be fined PHP1,000 or incur jail time of three days for the first offense; PHP3,000 or four days imprisonment for a second offense; and PHP5,000 or five days imprisonment for third-time offenders.

The mayor said the imposition of penalties remain subject for discretion by the local court. (PNA)