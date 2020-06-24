When not in use, unplug computer laptop, desk top, Cotabato Light advises public
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) is advising THE public to unplug computer units, laptop and desk tops, when not in use.
This is to avoid unnecessary use of energy.
"Saving energy is a bright idea while staying at home or the office," the Cotabato Light said in a statement.
"A computer that runs 24-hours uses more power than an energy efficient refrigerator," the Cotabato Light added.
