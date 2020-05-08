Why does power consumption rise?

A residential customer who has not added a new electric-powered appliance at home may be surprised

if his or her power consumption reads higher than before, especially this summer season and during the period of home quarantine. Usually, higher energy consumption is traceable to other causes, which the customer is not aware of or has overlooked.

1. An increase in the number of users and/or frequency of use of some types of appliances.

2. Appliances and electronic devices are plugged in even when not in use.

3. Prolonged or heavier usage of electric appliances.

4. Seasonal factors that enable more people to stay at home and make heavier or extended use of electric appliances.

Cotabato Light would like to remind its customers that energy consumption is dependent on the following:

> wattage rating or size of the appliances (the higher the wattage, the higher the consumption)

> duration of usage (number of hours used for each appliance)

> number of days used

> as well as the user’s needs and behavior in the use of electric appliances.

Saving energy is a bright idea while staying at home.

Remember! Once in control of energy usage, you can be in a better position to manage your monthly bill.

For more information, you may contact us 24/7

(064)520 CLPC (2572)

0966 302 6299 (Globe)

0939 606 6999 (Smart)

cotabatolight@aboitiz.com

Cotabato Light and Power Company