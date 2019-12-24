Woman die, 118 ill due to food poisoning
COTABATO CITY --- A 53-year-old woman succumbed to dehydration while 118 others are now in hospitals after feasting on food served in a party over the weekend in the upland Arakan town in North Cotabato.
The victims first complained of painful abdominal spasms and started throwing up about an hour after dining together in a gathering in Barangay Salasang, Arakan.
Health workers and emergency responders immediately rushed them to different hospitals in North Cotabato for treatment.
A victim eventually died after refusing admission for proper medication, according to municipal officials.
North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said the provincial government is now helping attend to the needs of the 118 food poisoning patients.
Catamco said the provincial health office, operating under her ministerial control, is still investigating on the incident.
Authorities still probing Central Mindanao bombings
Authorities still probing on Central Mindanao bombings
COTABATO CITY --- The police and military are still facing...
Local execs: Vigilance needed vs. bomb attacks
COTABATO CITY --- Local executives today urged residents here and in towns in North Cotabato to be watchful of the surroundings following Sunday...
Woman die, 118 ill due to food poisoning
COTABATO CITY --- A 53-year-old woman succumbed to dehydration while 118 others are now in hospitals after feasting on food served in a party over...
Woman die, 118 ill due to food poisoning
COTABATO CITY --- A 53-year-old woman succumbed to dehydration while 118 others are now in hospitals after feasting on food served in a party over...
Blast victims in Cotabato City, Libungan, North Cotabato
COTABATO CITY - At least 17 persons, including eight soldiers, were hurt after one of two teenagers on a motorbike tossed a fragmentation grenade...