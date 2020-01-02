Woman perish in Isabela City fire

COTABATO CITY --- A 90-year-old woman perished in a fire that razed a number of houses Wednesday night in Barangay Tabuk in Isabela City, Basilan and dislocated several families.

Isabela City Mayor Sitti-Djalia Turabin-Hataman on Thursday ordered the city social welfare office and the inter-agency city disaster risk reduction and management council to attend to the needs of the families displaced by the incident.

The mayor also asked local personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection in the city to determine the cause of fire.

Members of the BFP based in Isabela City managed to prevent the spread of the fire to more dwelling enclaves in Barangay Tabuk, home to mixed Muslim and Christian settlers.