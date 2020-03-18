  Wednesday Mar, 18 2020 09:43:35 PM

Would-be killer of former Maguindanao SP member killed by soldier

Local News • 15:45 PM Wed Mar 18, 2020
61
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- A soldier killed a policeman who tried to kill a former member of the Maguindanao Sangguniang Panlalawigan in a daring gun attack Tuesday in Tacurong City.

Staff Sergeant Sherwin Berganio of the Regional Mobile Force 12 under the Police Regional Office-12, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He and a still unidentified companion, together on a motorcycle, first attacked a former Maguindanao provincial board member Nasser Ali Angas, Sr. while alighting from his pick-up truck at their front yard in Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City.

Angas was wounded in the attack.

Berganio was seriously wounded in a brief shootout with Cpl. Jaypee Santiago of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion, a security escort of the former provincial lawmaker’s son, incumbent Maguindanao SP member Prince Al-Jofner Angas.

Berganio died in a hospital later.

Santiago also sustained a gunshot wound in the ensuing gunfight.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 18, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. COVID-19 patient sa Marawi City, pumanaw na! Cotabato city, nakapagtala...

COVID-19: Koronadal water district implements precautionary steps

KORONADAL CITY - The City of Koronadal Water District (CKWD) has imposed precautionary measures in its office to prevent spread of coronavirus (...

COVID-19: Cotabato Light imposes lockdown in its premises, vows continued power supply

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has implemented "Contigency Measures" in the light of Cotabato City Lockdown implementation...

Would-be killer of former Maguindanao SP member killed by soldier

COTABATO CITY --- A soldier killed a policeman who tried to kill a former member of the Maguindanao Sangguniang Panlalawigan in a daring gun...

Another "Maguindanao massacre" witness survives ambush

COTABATO CITY ---- Another state witness in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre survived an ambush in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao Tuesday.

...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208