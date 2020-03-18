Would-be killer of former Maguindanao SP member killed by soldier
COTABATO CITY --- A soldier killed a policeman who tried to kill a former member of the Maguindanao Sangguniang Panlalawigan in a daring gun attack Tuesday in Tacurong City.
Staff Sergeant Sherwin Berganio of the Regional Mobile Force 12 under the Police Regional Office-12, died from multiple gunshot wounds.
He and a still unidentified companion, together on a motorcycle, first attacked a former Maguindanao provincial board member Nasser Ali Angas, Sr. while alighting from his pick-up truck at their front yard in Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City.
Angas was wounded in the attack.
Berganio was seriously wounded in a brief shootout with Cpl. Jaypee Santiago of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion, a security escort of the former provincial lawmaker’s son, incumbent Maguindanao SP member Prince Al-Jofner Angas.
Berganio died in a hospital later.
Santiago also sustained a gunshot wound in the ensuing gunfight.
