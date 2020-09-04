  Friday Sep, 04 2020 08:16:07 PM

Yellow Bus Lines suspends operation starting Sept. 5

Local News • 17:45 PM Fri Sep 4, 2020
39
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - Saying the safety of everybody as its priority, the management of Yellow Bus Lines (YBL) operating in Soccksargen and Davao Regions has decided to suspend operations following rising cases of Covid-19 and the implementation of border lockdowns in its area of operation.

"Passegner bus operations will be TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED in all routes starting September 5, 2020 until further notice," the YBL statement said.

However, cargo bus operations will NOT be suspended. Please check our updated cargo schedule posted in our page.

Your health and safety is our priority. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

