Young Pinsker's Hawk-Eagle rescued in NoCot

COTABATO CITY – A juvenile Pinsker's Hawk-Eagle (Nisaetus pinskeri) is under the care and monitoring of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 12 (Soccsksargen) following its rescue in the fields of Magpet, North Cotabato.

A concerned citizen, Louige Allan Tutor of Barangay Magkaalam, Magpet, posted online on Monday a photo of the rescued raptor, asking the DENR regional office to help secure the endangered bird species.

The department's station in Magpet took the feeble raptor under its care.

“The rescued raptor has already undergone medical check-up and would remain under our care with the assistance of DENR personnel," said Mylene Reniedo, Magpet municipal veterinarian.

Magkaalam village councilor Rodney Laguna said his tenant found the young raptor in his farm lot while harvesting crops on March 6.

Laguna then sought the help of co-villagers to inform the DENR about the bird’s situation.

The Pinsker's Hawk-Eagle is an endemic species found in the Philippines and known to thrive in subtropical or tropical moist lowland forests. It is considered threatened because of the gradual loss of its habitat due to man's improper activities and other threats.

Reniedo said the hawk-eagle would be released back to the wild as soon as its condition gets better. (PNA)