Zambo Norte town vice mayor, 2 escorts slain in ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Gunmen on board a pick-up truck ambushed and killed the vice mayor of Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte and two of his companions along a lonely highway in Barangay Santa Maria, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

The ambush occurred at 11:20 a.m., according to Major Edison Alviar, acting police chief of Siocon town.

Alviar said Baliguian Vice Mayor Gani Ismale was driving the dark blue SUV with three escorts traveling to Baliguian when about five gunmen on board a pick-up truck overtook them and opened fire, using long and short firearms.

Responding villagers rushed the victims to Siocon district hospital but were proclaimed dead on arrival.

Alviar identified Esmale’s slain escorts as Patrolman Godelito Bongcac of the Baliguian town police and Jaymalin Jalabi Tunggal. Another companion, Abduladjid Ibno Bairula was critically injured and is getting medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

Scene of the crime operatives found at least 50 empty shells for M-16 Armalite rifle.

Alviar said investigation was on going.