Zambo priest dies in highway mishap

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A priest died in a road accident while returning home to his parish coming from a birthday celebration in this southern port city, police reported Thursday.

The accident occurred in Barangay Mercedes here at about 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, killing Fr. Alfredo Alavado, parish priest of Barangay Manicahan, chief of the Zamboanga City Police Office’s Station 4, Maj. Chester Natividad, said.

Citing the initial investigation, Natividad said Alavado was driving his pickup vehicle on the way home to Manicahan parish when he accidentally bumped the rear of a 10-wheeler cargo truck traveling in the same direction.

He said the fully-loaded cargo truck, driven by Joven Eguia, 22, just came from a soft drink bottling plant and was en route to Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

As a result of the impact, Alavado fell unconscious and was trapped at the driver’s seat of his pickup that plunged into the waterway of the highway.

Natividad said responding rescuers managed to extricate Alavado two hours later and rushed him to the hospital where the priest was declared dead.

It was learned that Alavado came from the birthday celebration of Zamboanga Archbishop Romulo dela Cruz before the accident. (PNA)