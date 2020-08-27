  Thursday Aug, 27 2020 06:05:57 PM

Zero COVID-19' in Basilan prov'l jail

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:15 AM Thu Aug 27, 2020
All of the 107 inmates in the Basilan provincial jail tested negative to COVID-19. 

In a report to Gov. Jim Salliman Thursday, the Provincial Health Office, or PHO, said 13 inmates were also subjected to sputum sampling to determine if they have pulmonary tuberculosis during the coronavirus testing activity early this week.

The PHO confirmed to Salliman Thursday that all of the 107 inmates in the provincial jail tested negative to COVID-19, something provincial officials did not expect.

The Basilan provincial jail is located in Isabela City, a seaport hub in the island province.

The PHO attributed to the stringent anti-coronavirus containment measures of the governor’s office and the security team managing the facility its being “COVID-19 free.”

Salliman is the chairperson of the Basilan provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, which is in the forefront of the governor’s anti-COVID-19 campaign in the province.

PHO officials are members of the council, composed of representatives from different government agencies, the Basilan provincial police and the Army's 101st Brigade, whose units are securing all of the two cities and 11 towns in the province. 

 

