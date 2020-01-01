Zero firecracker injury in Cotabato City; 12 hurt in Region 12

COTABATO CITY – Twelve persons were hurt by firecrackers and pyrotechnics during Christmas and New Year revelries in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health today said.

Speaking for Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12, Jenny Panizales said that based on the December 21 to January 1 monitoring period, twelve persons, mostly children, were injured due to firecracker explosions in the provinces North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangai.

“The number of injured is lower as compared to the same period last in 2018,” Panizales said in a phone interview.

Cotabato City has maintained its “zero-firecracker injury” for the past four years.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has repeatedly campaigned for “iwas paputok” in the city and roamed around the city during the revelry to ensure everybody complies with the executive order banning display, selling and use of firecrackers.

South Cotabato has the highest number of firecracker related injuries with six followed by four in North Cotabato and one each from the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani. (Edwin O. Fernandez)