The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 15, 2020)

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake damages structures in Masbate

A STRONG magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Central Philippiens early this morning, including the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, the state...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 18, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  TATLO PANG MGA GURO, pinakabagong COVID-19 patients sa Isulan, Mayor Pallasigue nanawagan sa mga kanilang nakasalamuha....

BARMM’s proposed administrative code demonstrates potential, experts say

COTABATO CITY  – According to experts, the Bangsamoro Administrative Code shows potential as it clarified the relationship of different entities...

COVID WATCH: 9 patients defeat virus, DOH lists 4 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported the recovery of nine COVID-19 patients and listed four new cases...

3 more teachers in Isulan tested positive of COVID-19

TACURONG CITY - TATLO PANG MGA GURO at ang buong pamilya ng nasawing teacher sa Isulan, Sultan Kudarat ang positibo din sa Covid-19. Silang lahat...

