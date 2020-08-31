  Monday Aug, 31 2020 01:33:08 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 29, 2020)

COVID WATCH: 2 children recover in Cotabato City; 5 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Dalawang mga bata nagkakaedad ng 6 at 4 na taong gulang, kabilang sa mga gumaling sa sakit na Covid-19, ayon sa Dep of Health....

MCWD to clients: "No faceshield, no facemask, No entry"

  ADVISORY Starting SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, the Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD) will be implementing the "NO FACE MASK, NO FACE SHIELD, NO...

Gov. Catamco dumalaw sa lamay sa Mlang ng sundalong nasawi sa Jolo bombing

Personal na dumalaw kanina sa lamay ni Private First Class James Soriaga Apolinario si Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco kasama si 3rd District...

Cotabato Light announces on-line power bill payment scheme

COTABATO CITY -- The police has activated an interim group to probe on Saturday’s fatal ambush of nine Moro motorists in Kabacan, North Cotabato...

COVID WATCH: 14 new cases in Region 12, 10 in GenSan

COTABATO CITY – Fourteen new cases of novel coronavirus disease were reported in Region 12 Saturday night, 10 of the patients were from Gen. Santos...