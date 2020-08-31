The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 29, 2020)
COTABATO CITY - Dalawang mga bata nagkakaedad ng 6 at 4 na taong gulang, kabilang sa mga gumaling sa sakit na Covid-19, ayon sa Dep of Health....
ADVISORY
Starting SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, the Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD) will be implementing the "NO FACE MASK, NO FACE SHIELD, NO...
Personal na dumalaw kanina sa lamay ni Private First Class James Soriaga Apolinario si Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco kasama si 3rd District...
COTABATO CITY -- The police has activated an interim group to probe on Saturday’s fatal ambush of nine Moro motorists in Kabacan, North Cotabato...
COTABATO CITY – Fourteen new cases of novel coronavirus disease were reported in Region 12 Saturday night, 10 of the patients were from Gen. Santos...