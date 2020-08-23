  Sunday Aug, 23 2020 04:35:52 AM

The Mindanao Cross (August 22, 2020)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID WATCH: DOH-12 lists 11 new cases, 8 from Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY  -- Eleven persons, eight of them from Cotabato City, are new cases of novel coconavirus disease infections in the Soccsksargen...

Catamco has bird’s eye view of flooded areas in Cotabato province

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today conducted an aerial survey of the flooded areas of the province to determine what government...

Basilan prov'l gov't experimenting on sorghum production

COTABATO CITY --- There is a crop being introduced to farmers in Basilan virtually strange to them to complement a provincial livestock program meant...

Pagsabog naganap sa compound ng Shariff Aguak town hall at police station

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao -- ISANG MALAKAS NA PAGSABOG ang naganap kagabi sa likurang bahagi ng Shariff Aguak police station at town hall. Wala...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 22, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  YELLOW BUS company, walang biyahe tuwing linggo, ayon bus company spokesman Boy Par. 2.  MGA TAGA-COTABATO CITY,...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267