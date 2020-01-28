The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 25, 2020)

2019 Jolo cathedral bombing remembered
Last January 27, 2019, ISIS inspired group bombed Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo. The twin explosions...
1. 25 mga pamilya, nawalan ng tahanan matapos masunog ang nasa 17 mga bahay sa...
Cotabato City lady village chair, 2 others injured in daylight ambush
COTABATO CITY – Unidentified gunmen shot and serious injured Tuesday noon a village chairperson her and her two companion, police said.
Lt...
Blessed are you father, Lord, of heaven and earth
Reading 12 SM 6:12B-15, 17-19
David went to bring up the ark of God from the house of Obed-edom
into the City of David amid...
MJ joints, shabu seized from 2 minors in Kidapawan City
KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police authorities here arrested today two students engaged in peddling of dried marijuana leaves and suspected shabu during...