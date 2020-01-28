  Tuesday Jan, 28 2020 07:03:31 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 25, 2020)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2019 Jolo cathedral bombing remembered

Greetings of peace and solidarity.

Last January 27, 2019, ISIS inspired group bombed Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo. The twin explosions...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 28, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. 25 mga pamilya, nawalan ng tahanan matapos masunog ang nasa 17 mga bahay sa...

Cotabato City lady village chair, 2 others injured in daylight ambush

COTABATO CITY  – Unidentified gunmen shot and serious injured Tuesday noon a village chairperson her and her two companion, police said.

Lt...

Blessed are you father, Lord, of heaven and earth

Reading 12 SM 6:12B-15, 17-19

David went to bring up the ark of God from the house of Obed-edom
into the City of David amid...

MJ joints, shabu seized from 2 minors in Kidapawan City

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Police authorities here arrested today two students engaged in peddling of dried marijuana leaves and suspected shabu during...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208