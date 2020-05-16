The Mindanao Cross (May 16, 2020)

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for May 20
COTABATO CITY - To facilitate relocation of primary line in Malagapas area, the Cotabato Light and Power Company schedules 4-hour power ...
19 persons arrested in South Cotabato for illegal gambling
COTABATO CITY --- Nine persons, three of them minors, were arrested in separate operations in South Cotabato province this week for illegal...
Local, foreign benefactors beef up BARMM's war on COVID-19
COTABATO CITY --- The war versus the coronavirus in central Mindanao got an added push with a separate P10 million grant and technical support...
Fr. Pol Yazar, OMI joins his Creator
COTABATO CITY - A hardwoking Oblate missionary who spent most of his religious life serving the people in the island provincies of Sulu and Tawi-...
"Balik Probinsya" a proof of flawed gov't policies
Shift in development mindset!
There is this story of a probinsyano who came to Metro Manila for the first time to escape poverty in the...