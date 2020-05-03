  Sunday May, 03 2020 12:51:12 AM

The Mindanao Cross (May 2, 2020)

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 2, 2020)

1. COTABATO CITY, may naitalang anim na mga COVID-19 suspect case.

Families displaced by `rido' in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of villagers have fled from interior barangays in Matalam, North Cotabato where two heavily armed Moro groups are...

NoCot "Task Force Sagip" enrollees abot na sa 3 libo

KIDAPAWAN CITY  - Mas lalo pa ngayong lumubo ang bilang ng mga nag enroll sa binuong “Task force Sagip Cotabatenos” ng pamahalaang panlalawigan sa...

2 minors killed in Radjah Buayan grenade blast 

MAGUINDANAO -- Two grades school children were killed Friday when a grenade they found a while hunting for swamp birds in exploded.

The...

2 more cases of "suspected" COVID-19 in Cotabato City, total "suspects" now at 48

COTABATO CITY  - Two new suspected COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cotabato City, raising the new cases to six since April 30 and total of 48...

