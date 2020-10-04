  Sunday Oct, 04 2020 11:03:22 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 3, 2020)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Basilan province has 3 new physicians

COTABATO CITY --- Three of those who passed the latest physician’s licensure examination are from Basilan, another feat that local residents are...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 14 recover, 47 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Five patients from this city and nine others hava defeated COVID-19 and are now on their way home. Aside from five...

Suspects in murder of nurse, brod in NoCot yield to MILF

COTABATO CITY  – The suspects in the murder of a nurse and her brother in Pikit, North Cotabato are now in the custody of Moro Islamic...

More IEDs found in another abandoned BIFF lair

MAGUINDANAO --- Soldiers recovered more improvised explosive devices in another abandoned encampment of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in...

Farmers: Wanton imports cause dip in corn and palay prices  

COTABATO CITY --- Farmers now feel the brunt of the wanton importation of rice and corn, for them the cause of the continuing downslide in domestic...