The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 3, 2020)
COTABATO CITY --- Three of those who passed the latest physician’s licensure examination are from Basilan, another feat that local residents are...
COTABATO CITY - Five patients from this city and nine others hava defeated COVID-19 and are now on their way home.
Aside from five...
COTABATO CITY – The suspects in the murder of a nurse and her brother in Pikit, North Cotabato are now in the custody of Moro Islamic...
MAGUINDANAO --- Soldiers recovered more improvised explosive devices in another abandoned encampment of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in...
COTABATO CITY --- Farmers now feel the brunt of the wanton importation of rice and corn, for them the cause of the continuing downslide in domestic...