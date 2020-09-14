The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 12, 2020)
MARAWI CITY --- Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. announced Monday he contracted COVID-19 and is now under quarantine in an isolation facility...
COTABATO CITY --- The new 189 personnel of the Bangsamoro regional police are to help in the government’s war on coronavirus in five southern...
COTABATO CITY ---- The Bangsamoro government is distributing more computers to three island provinces that frontliners can use for data processing...
COTABATO CITY - A 12-year-odl boy fromt this city and a 33-year-old female from Gen. Santos City have defeated the virus based on the latest bulletin...
After Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, netizens took to social media to wish his speedy recovery.
