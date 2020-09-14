  Monday Sep, 14 2020 06:25:07 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 12, 2020)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lanao Sur prov'l chief exec COVID-19 positive

MARAWI CITY --- Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. announced Monday he contracted COVID-19 and is now under quarantine in an isolation facility...

189 more cops for frontline duties in Bangsamoro region

COTABATO CITY --- The new 189 personnel of the Bangsamoro regional police are to help in the government’s war on coronavirus in five southern...

MILG provincial counter-pandemic efforts gets boost  

COTABATO CITY ---- The Bangsamoro government is distributing more computers to three island provinces that frontliners can use for data processing...

NDBC COVID WATCH: Cotabato City's 12-year-old boy defeats virus; Region 12 lists 16 new cases, 13 are from Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A 12-year-odl boy fromt this city and a 33-year-old female from Gen. Santos City have defeated the virus based on the latest bulletin...

Prayers pour in for Cardinal Tagle’s recovery

After Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, netizens took to social media to wish his speedy recovery. Within...