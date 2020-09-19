  Saturday Sep, 19 2020 05:29:44 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 19, 2020)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Authorities confirm locally-acquired transmission of Covid-19 in Kidapawan

COTABATO CITY  – After collating data from Cotabato Provincial and Kidapawan City Epidemiological Surveillance Units, and the Department of...

Maguindanao “high risk” for local transmission as Covid-19 cases in nearby provinces spike 

COTABATO CITY  – A provincial health official in Maguindanao has raise the alarm bell on the possibility of the spread of novel coronavirus in...

BARMM records 67 new Covid-19 cases, 61 of them from Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY  – The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Midnanao (MOH-BARMM) reported today that 67 new novel coronavirus...

Catamco, NCIP to cooperate on IP welfare promotion programs

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Gov. Nancy Catamco and Secretary Allen Capuyan of the National Commission on Indigenous People have agreed to cooperate on...

Marine killed, 4 hurt in Dawlah roadside bombing

MAGUINDANAO --- A Marine was killed while four others were injured late Friday when a bomb hit their vehicle while en route to a secluded area to...