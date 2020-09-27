  Sunday Sep, 27 2020 03:18:26 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 26, 2020)

PWDs in Maguindanao receive cash assistance from BARMM

COTABATO CITY—Four hundred fifty-three (453) persons with disability (PWDs) from Datu Piang in Maguindanao received cash aid from the Bangsamoro’s...

Cotabato jail on lockdown as 2 guards contract Covid-19

COTABATO CITY – Two guards of the Cotabato City Jail have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while more than 80 inmates are...

North Cotabato records 2nd Covid-19 death, 10 new cases

COTABATO CITY – Health authorities in North Cotabato said a 66-year-old female has died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while 10 new cases...

6th ID chief implements "carless day" inside camp

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Maj. Gen. Juvymax R. Uy, the Commander of the 6th Infantry Division implemented carless days inside the Kampilan...

BARMM helps pandemic-affected private labor sector

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro labor ministry is now distributing monetary assistance to workers in private entities displaced by the COVID-19...