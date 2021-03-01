  Monday Mar, 01 2021 06:53:25 PM

PH 6 RADYO ESKWELA (March 1, 2021 10:00 - 11:00 Am)

Submitted by harrah on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 10:16

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Basilan’s rubber plant for poor farmers now functional

BASILAN --- The new P50 million worth rubber processing plant of the provincial government is now functional, soon to process dried lumps from...

Datu Odin, Kabuntalan towns now energized: Magelco

MAGELCO HQ, DOS, Maguidndanao – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) is pleased to announce that the municipalities of Datu Odin Sinsuat (...

Army foils BIFF roadside bombing plot 

MAGUINDANAO – Soldiers foiled Sunday an attempt by terrorists to lay roadside bombs along arterial networks in a troubled town in this province,...

BARMM Gov’t, stakeholders pledge to end malnutrition for healthier community

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government and other stakeholders vowed to end malnutrition in the region during the launching of Regional Plan of Action...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 27, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1.  79 YEARS OLD na babae na taga Kidapawan, sumakabilang buhay dahil sa Covid 19. 2.  STEPFATHER sa Maguindanao, huli...