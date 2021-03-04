  Saturday Jan, 30 2021 02:44:45 AM

RADYO ESKWELA (January 29, 2021 3-4 Pm)

Lending collector from Tagum, set ablaze in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY -- Kalunos-lunos ang sinapit ng isang kolektor ng ASA Lending Agency na residente ng Tagum City matapos na sinilaban ng hindi...

North Cotabato hauls awards in DTI’s competitive index

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today attributed the gains of the province in the competitiveness index of the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 29, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1.  Buong police force ng Pagalungan, Maguindanao, nagpositibo sa Covid-19, may dala ng virus, na-miesta daw sa Midsayap noong Jan...

Cotabato City 20th place in 2020 city competitiveness index

  Cotabato City, No. 20 sa Search for 2020 Most Competitive Cities and Municipalities in the Philippinies Muling pinatunayan ng Cotabato...

Cotabato City has a new police director

COTABATO CITY --- The national headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame has designated Col. Rommel Javier as new acting police...