  Wednesday Nov, 11 2020 03:21:08 PM

RADYO ESKWELA (November 11, 2020 3-4 Pm)

Submitted by DepEd on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 15:14

Maguindanao drug buy-bust nets 2 suspects, P15-K shabu

COTABATO CITY – Police collared two drug suspects and seized some PHP15,000 worth of shabu in a drug buy-bust in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao...

6th ID entices NPAs to avail of gov't reconciliation program 

MAGUINDANAO --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division has expanded its anti-communist insurgency initiatives but the gates of its camps remain...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 4 deaths, 61 recover, 33 new cases

COTABATO CITY - The department of Health in the Soccsksargen Region today reported that four Covid-19 patients have died in the region, raisign the...

The salvation of the just comes from the Lord.

Reading 1 Ti 2:1-8, 11-14 Beloved: You must say what is consistent with sound doctrine, namely, that older men should be temperate,...

Passage of “Girls not bride” bill, answered prayers for Bangsamoro youth advocate

COTABATO CITY  – A youth group in the Bangsamoro Region today declared victory with the passage of a bill that will protect Muslim youth and...