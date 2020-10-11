  Monday Nov, 02 2020 11:29:30 AM

RADYO ESKWELA (November 2, 2020 10-11 am)

Submitted by DepEd on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 10:08

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Rice Tariff Law endangers PH food security

WITH the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) confirming that local rice production has dropped drastically bringing down the Philippine Rice Self-...

Tesda devolves powers, functions to BARMM

COTABATO CITY - THE Technical Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has devolved powers of supervision and control to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 45 patients recover, 22 new infections and one death

COTABATO CITY - Forty-five Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Region 12 on Nov. 1, All Saints' Day, the Department of Health...

NoCot IATF: Man's cause of death in Kidapawan City not COVID

Ang pahayag ni Provincial IATF ICP HEAD BoardMember PHILBERT MALALUAN kaugnay sa pagkamatay ng isang isang 60 year old, Person Under Monitoring (PUM...

Army opn vs. NPAs displaces 200 NoCot villagers

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The hostilities involving government forces and communist rebels in the mountains of Matalam, North Cotabato have sent villagers...