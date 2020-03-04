RADYO ESKWELA (October 12, 2020 3-4 pm)

Skip to main content
Oct 12
22:15
HEALTH
NDBC COVID WATCH: More people test positive in Region 12, 19 recover
Oct 12
22:15
HEALTH
Oct 12
21:15
Local News
Unexploded ordnance found in North Cotabato
Oct 12
20:30
Local News
Davao imposes earlier curfew hours, liquor ban
Oct 12
20:00
Local News
Farmer kills "King Cobra," Python triggers power interruption in Kidapawan
Unexploded ordnance found in North Cotabato
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – An unexploded ordnance (UXO) was accidentally found by a concerned citizen in Purok Cocacola, Barangay Igbaras,...
Davao imposes earlier curfew hours, liquor ban
DAVAO CITY – Amid the surge in coronavirus cases here, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte issued Monday an executive order enforcing longer curfew hours and...
Farmer kills "King Cobra," Python triggers power interruption in Kidapawan
KIDAPAWAN CITY - An estimated 8-10 foot python was electrocuted atop a transmission tower of 69KV line in Barnagay Meohao, Kidapawan Ctiy triggered...