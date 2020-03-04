RADYO ESKWELA (October 15, 2020 3-4 pm)

Skip to main content
Oct 16
09:00
INDIGENOUS PEOPLES NEWS
Tasaday man is now “Photovoltaic expert” under TESDA program
Oct 16
06:30
BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES
BARMM agencies help fire, flood victims
Oct 16
06:30
BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES
500 orphans receive rice assistance from BARMM
Oct 15
22:00
HEALTH
NDBC COVID WATCH: 31 recover, 48 new cases in Region 12
Oct 15
16:15
Local News
Pagalungan LGU suspends office works due to flash floods
Tasaday man is now “Photovoltaic expert” under TESDA program
KORONADAL CITY – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in the Soccsksargen region has trained a “Tasaday” man to become a...
BARMM agencies help fire, flood victims
COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government released Thursday P10,000 cash assistance each to the heads of the 13 families in Cotabato City whose...
500 orphans receive rice assistance from BARMM
PIKIT, North Cotabato — In line with the continuous Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) response of the regional autonomous government, the Bangsamoro...
NDBC COVID WATCH: 31 recover, 48 new cases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Umaabot sa 31 ang naitalang gumaling ng Department of Health sa Region 12 hanggang kanina. Dahil dito meron ng 1,343 na recovered...
Pagalungan LGU suspends office works due to flash floods
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Works at the municipal hall of Pagalungan in Maguindanao had been suspended as the town’s government center was under water, local...