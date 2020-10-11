RADYO ESKWELA (October 20, 2020 10-11 Am)

Skip to main content
NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS
Rampaging flood waters threaten North Cotabato bridge
MAKILALA, North Cotabato -- Heavy downpour at the slopes of Mt. Apo triggered flash floods to one of the town's majro river, the Bulatukan River...
Shariff Aguak LGU settles feud of 2 commanders
COTABATO CITY - Commanders of two feudal groups in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front forged a peace covenant Tuesday to end a longtime “rido” that...
NDBC COVID WATCH: 19 patients recover, 32 new infections in Region 12; in BARMM, 21 new cases reported
COTABATO CITY – NINETEEN more Covid-19 patinets in Region 12 have recovered as of last night, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region...
When Toyota Hilux and cargo truck collide on slippery highway, this is the result...
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Ideneklarang dead on arrival sa pamagutan ang apat na taong gulang na lalaki matapos maipit sa loob ng sasakyan makaraang...
Child, 3, went missing, later found dead in South Cotabato river
TANTANGAN, South Cotabato - Matapos ang magdamag na paghahanap, patay na nang matagpuan ng kanyang mga kaanak ang tatlong taong gulang na si...