RADYO ESKWELA (October 28, 2020 3-4 Pm)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE
Oct 28
10:00
NDBC BALITA
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct. 28, 2020)
Oct 28
09:45
HEALTH
NDBC COVID WATCH: Region 12 has 60 new patients, 34 recoveries
Oct 28
06:15
HEALTH
NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM records 26 new infections
Oct 28
05:45
Daily Liturgical Readings
We praise you, O God, we acclaim you as Lord
Oct 27
20:30
Local News
Cotabato City heightens security after grenade blast
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct. 28, 2020)
HEADLINES: PNP, tinutugis ang suspects sa paghahagis ng granada Cotabato city LSI, nasawi habang naka-isolate sa Kidapawan City 3...
NDBC COVID WATCH: Region 12 has 60 new patients, 34 recoveries
COTABATO CITY- Sixty new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Soccsksargen region as of Tuesday night, October 27, raising the total confirmed...
NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM records 26 new infections
COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) has recorded 26 new infections, a day after it...
We praise you, O God, we acclaim you as Lord
Reading 1 EPH 2:19-22 Brothers and sisters: You are no longer strangers and sojourners, but you are fellow citizens with the holy ones and...
Cotabato City heightens security after grenade blast
COTABATO CITY – The city police office has set up additional checkpoints and deployed more policemen on the streets following a grenade...