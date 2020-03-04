  Wednesday Oct, 28 2020 05:27:57 PM

RADYO ESKWELA (October 28, 2020 3-4 Pm)

Submitted by DepEd on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 15:18

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct. 28, 2020)

HEADLINES: PNP, tinutugis ang suspects sa paghahagis ng granada Cotabato city LSI, nasawi habang naka-isolate sa Kidapawan City  3...

NDBC COVID WATCH: Region 12 has 60 new patients, 34 recoveries

COTABATO CITY- Sixty new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Soccsksargen region as of Tuesday night, October 27, raising the total confirmed...

NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM records 26 new infections

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) has recorded 26 new infections, a day after it...

We praise you, O God, we acclaim you as Lord

Reading 1 EPH 2:19-22 Brothers and sisters: You are no longer strangers and sojourners, but you are fellow citizens with the holy ones and...

Cotabato City heightens security after grenade blast

COTABATO CITY – The city police office has set up additional checkpoints and deployed more policemen on the streets following a grenade...