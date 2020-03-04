RADYO ESKWELA (October 30, 2020 3-4 pm)

Skip to main content
Oct 30
05:15
Local News
Lanao Sur hospital continues operations amid 8-hour blackout
Oct 30
05:00
Local News
Midsayap tanod nabbed for selling P680,000 worth of shabu
Oct 30
05:00
BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES
Minister Iqbal files Bangsamoro Education Code
Oct 29
19:00
NDBC BALITA
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct 29, 2020)
Oct 29
05:45
BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES
BTA approves Bangsamoro Administrative Code
Lanao Sur hospital continues operations amid 8-hour blackout
ILIGAN CITY – The operations of the state-run Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City remained unhampered despite the eight-hour...
Midsayap tanod nabbed for selling P680,000 worth of shabu
COTABATO CITY ---- State agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a barangay tanod who fell in an entrapment operation in Midsayap, North...
Minister Iqbal files Bangsamoro Education Code
COTABATO CITY – Education Minister and Member of Parliament Mohagher Iqbal filed the proposed Bangsamoro Education Code (BEC) in the Bangsamoro...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct 29, 2020)
HEADLINES: Mga libingan sa Cotabato Provice, sarado mula ngayon; mga mamamayan sa Koronadal City humabol pa sa huling araw ng pagbisita...
BTA approves Bangsamoro Administrative Code
COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Transition Authority approved the Bangsamoro Administrative Code (BAC) during a special session on its second regular...