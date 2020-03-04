  Friday Oct, 30 2020 04:05:54 PM

RADYO ESKWELA (October 30, 2020 3-4 pm)

Submitted by DepEd on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 15:07

Lanao Sur hospital continues operations amid 8-hour blackout

ILIGAN CITY – The operations of the state-run Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City remained unhampered despite the eight-hour...

Midsayap tanod nabbed for selling P680,000 worth of shabu

COTABATO CITY ---- State agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a barangay tanod who fell in an entrapment operation in Midsayap, North...

Minister Iqbal files Bangsamoro Education Code

COTABATO CITY – Education Minister and Member of Parliament Mohagher Iqbal filed the proposed Bangsamoro Education Code (BEC) in the Bangsamoro...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct 29, 2020)

HEADLINES: Mga libingan sa Cotabato Provice, sarado mula ngayon; mga mamamayan sa Koronadal City humabol pa sa huling araw ng pagbisita...

BTA approves Bangsamoro Administrative Code

COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Transition Authority approved the Bangsamoro Administrative Code (BAC) during a special session on its second regular...