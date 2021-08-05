  Thursday Aug, 05 2021 01:02:39 AM

Tulong-tulong tayo sa pagpapasuso sa first 1000 days

Cotabato City registers 12 new COVID-19, no death

Cotabato City COVID-19 Tracker as of August 4, 2021 184 active cases, 12 new infections, four recover with zero death  

Fugitive pusher yields P680-K shabu in GenSan drug bust

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police operatives arrested a fugitive drug pusher from North Cotabato and recovered around PHP680,000 worth of...

DOH-12 records 244 new COVID infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 4, 2021 (6:00pm) TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (244) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY (...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 4, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1    KARAGDAGANG SUPPLY ng vaccines, dumating para sa Region 12 at Kidapawan City 2    Ika-6 na...

BARMM housing project in Wao, LDS nears completion

COTABATO CITY – Fifty core shelter units intended for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in  Marawi City and indigent families in Barangay Bo-...