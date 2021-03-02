  Tuesday Mar, 02 2021 01:00:23 PM

 2 soldiers wounded in Basilan Army-MILF clash

Local News • 10:15 AM Tue Mar 2, 2021
37
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Two soldiers were hurt in a clash Monday with alleged members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front who set-up checkpoints in Sumisip, Basilan that local residents disliked.

Col. Domingo Gobway, commander of the Army’s 101st Brigade covering Basilan, said Tuesday the encounter erupted when MILF members in checkpoints in Barangay Sukaten in Sumisip opened fire on soldiers dispatched to convince them to pull out and return to their homes.

Barangay officials have earlier passed a resolution urging authorities to dismantle the checkpoints whose presence caused tension among villagers in farm houses nearby.

Gobway said municipal officials have also sought police and military intervention on the security issue.

Security compacts reached by the government and the MILF in previous peace talks obliges the group to coordinate with state security units any activity outside of its enclaves that are covered by a ceasefire agreement.

Gobway said they are trying to address the security constraint besetting Barangay Sukaten with the help of the Sumisip local government unit. 

