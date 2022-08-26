  Friday Aug, 26 2022 08:44:14 PM

 4 dead in daytime North Cotabato ambush

Local News • 15:15 PM Fri Aug 26, 2022
47
By: 
John M. Unson

PIKIT, North Cotabato --- Gunmen killed with assault rifles four persons in an ambush in Barangay Ginatilan here at noontime Friday.

Reports reaching the office of Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the four men were together in a Kawasaki motorcycle when a group armed with assault rifles shot them while motoring through a thoroughfare in Barangay Ginatilan.

In an initial statement, the Pikit Municipal Police Station said investigators are still trying to identify the victims and their attackers with the help of barangay leaders and members of the municipal peace and order council. 

Pikit has been hitting the news for two years now owing to the unending spate of killings in the area.

Dozens of Moro and non-Moro families were displaced in gunfights in an interior barangay in the same town just three weeks ago between two Moro clans that left two fatalities on each side. (JOHN UNSON)

