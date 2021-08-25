 grenades found along highway in seaside Maguindanao town

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- Bomb experts promptly deactivated three fragmentation grenades passersby found along a secluded stretch of a highway in Datu Blah Sinsuat town at past noontime Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Wednesday investigators have enlisted the help of barangay officials in trying to determine who could have left the three live grenades along the route leading to Barangay Pura, seat of the Datu Blah municipal government.

A fragmentation grenade can be converted into a“booby trap” using a trip wire that can set its safety pin off at slightest pressure.

Mayor Marshal Sinsuat, chairperson of the Datu Blah municipal peace and order council, urged Wednesday the residents of villages along the Datu Odin Sinsuat-Datu Blah Sinsuat Highway to help the police and the military guards against saboteurs out to derail peace and security in the municipality.

Dotted with beach resorts frequented by hundreds of local tourists during Saturdays and Sundays, Datu Blah Sinsuat in the western coast of Maguindanao is touted as the most peaceful town in the first district of the province.