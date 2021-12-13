​​​​​​​PDEA agents arrest GenSan drug peddler, seizes P374K meth 

KORONADAL CITY - Authorities seized more than P1 million worth of shabu in separate entrapment operations in central Mindanao’s South Cotabato and Maguindanao provinces Friday.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 first confiscated P374,000 worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from Prince Ralph Alib, 42, during a clandestine tradeoff in Barangay Lagao, General Santos City.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Sunday Ali is now in the custody of PDEA-12, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Duquiatan said agents who entrapped Alib got from him 14 sachets of shabu amounting to P374,000.