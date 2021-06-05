  Saturday Jun, 05 2021 08:58:02 PM

‘Death’ reports on DavSur guv fake: kin

Local News • 15:15 PM Sat Jun 5, 2021
22
By: 
PNA
ALIVE. Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas is in stable condition, family members said Friday (June 4, 2021).

DIGOS CITY – The family of Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas denied reports circulating on social media and news sites about the death of the top provincial official on Friday morning.

Dr. Frimm Sally Cagas-Baña, a niece of Governor Cagas, in her Facebook page post said the local chief executive who is confined in one of the hospitals here is alive and his vital signs are normal contrary to morning reports that the latter had passed away after a coma.

Davao del Sur Vice Governor Marc Douglas Chan-Cagas, on the province’s official Facebook page, appealed to pray for the complete healing of his father so that he could continue his mission of serving the people.

Reports said the governor already had a video chat with his siblings after he was revived by attending physicians.

As of press time, Capitol employees and supporters of the governor were seen in the vicinity of the hospital to show their gesture of support and pray for the latter’s fast recovery.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

No movement Sunday ipapatupad sa June 13 at 20 sa Koronadal

Message from Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena: "My dearest Koronadaleños, to prevent the further increase of Covid-19 cases, we will be placing...

COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 records 223 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 5, 2021 (6:00pm) TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-THREE (223) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209...

Cops’ body cams night-vision capable

MANILA - Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Saturday said the new body-worn cameras (BWCs) are capable of night-...

‘Death’ reports on DavSur guv fake: kin

DIGOS CITY – The family of Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas denied reports circulating on social media and news sites about the death of...

COVID-19 update: BARMM records 72 new infections

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Region Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 today reported 72 new cases in the region with 34 recovery but no reported...