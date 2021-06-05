‘Death’ reports on DavSur guv fake: kin

DIGOS CITY – The family of Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas denied reports circulating on social media and news sites about the death of the top provincial official on Friday morning.

Dr. Frimm Sally Cagas-Baña, a niece of Governor Cagas, in her Facebook page post said the local chief executive who is confined in one of the hospitals here is alive and his vital signs are normal contrary to morning reports that the latter had passed away after a coma.

Davao del Sur Vice Governor Marc Douglas Chan-Cagas, on the province’s official Facebook page, appealed to pray for the complete healing of his father so that he could continue his mission of serving the people.

Reports said the governor already had a video chat with his siblings after he was revived by attending physicians.

As of press time, Capitol employees and supporters of the governor were seen in the vicinity of the hospital to show their gesture of support and pray for the latter’s fast recovery.