‘Malasakit’ anytime, anywhere, says Bong Go as he extends help to vendors, fire victims Maguindanao

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go's outreach team organized a relief effort in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Thursday, November 4, to help residents affected by fires in a public market and a residential area in Sitio Abubakar in Barangay Crossing Simuay late last October.

In a video message, Go assured that the country’s fire prevention and response efforts will be strengthened following the recent enactment of Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act.

The law, which Go principally authored and co-sponsored in the Senate, will enhance the firefighting and rescue capabilities of the BFP over a ten-year period by expanding its manpower, procuring new fire equipment, and developing specialized training programs for its firefighters, among others.

“Mga kababayan, saksi ako mismo sa hinagpis na nararamdaman ng mga biktima ng mga sunog. Buwan-buwan, ilang insidente ng sunog ang ating binibisita sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa upang makapagbigay ng tulong sa mga kababayan nating nabiktima nito,” said Go.

“Kaya nung 2019 ay nag-file ako ng bill to enhance our fire protection services and hire more personnel who are willing to dedicate their lives to ensure the safety of our communities. Dapat pinaghahandaan natin ang anumang krisis o sakuna. Bukod sa pagiging laging handa, dapat rin maging informed ang mga Pilipino kung papaano maiiwasan ang mga insidente gaya nito,” he continued.

To attend to their needs, his team provided financial assistance, meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to a total of 48 market vendors and homeowners at the municipal gymnasium. They gave selected residents new shoes and bicycles for work, as well as computer tablets for children's blended learning activities.

“Sisikapin kong matulungan kayong makabangon muli sa abot ng aking makakaya. Hahanapan rin natin ng paraan na maitayo muli yung mga nasira ng sunog tulad ng inyong public market. Pagtutulungan po namin,” Go said as he assured the community that he will make an effort to help reconstruct a new public market.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development handed out separate financial assistance. The Department of Trade and Industry and the National Housing Authority conducted assessments of potential beneficiaries in need of livelihood and housing assistance, respectively.

The Department of Labor and Employment and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority also assessed those who may qualify for their aid programs.

“Nung nangyari ‘yung sunog, ‘yung asawa ko lang ang nasa tindahan dahil doon siya natutulog. May tumawag at nakita ko sa langit ‘yung maitim na usok. Dali-dali kaming pumunta ng kapatid ko. Alhamdulillah. Nasunog man ang tindahan namin, at least walang nasawi o nasaktan,” shared Mia Muhammad, one of the beneficiaries.

“On behalf of the vendors na naapektuhan, buong puso kaming nagpapasalamat kay Senator Bong Go para sa lahat ng tulong na ibinigay niya. Kahit wala ‘yung presensya niya dito, at least, may dumating na assistance. Sana ipagpatuloy niya pa ang pagtulong sa mga mahihirap, lalong-lalo na ang mga programa gaya ng Malasakit Center,” she continued.

The senator, who heads the Senate Committee on Health, also offered to assist any resident in need of medical care. He advised them to avail of medical assistance from the government through the nearest Malasakit Center.

There are currently 148 Malasakit Centers in the country, two of which are located at the Cotabato Sanitarium in Sultan Kudarat and at the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Shariff Aguak. The Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City also hosts its own Malasakit Center.

The said centers are one-stop shops which provide convenient access to the medical assistance programs of the DSWD, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

“Hindi na ninyo kailangan pang pumila sa iba’t ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno. Isinulong ko ang batas na ito para tulungan kayo. Basta Pilipino, poor o indigent patient ka, qualified ka. Kaya lapitan niyo lang ito dahil para talaga sa inyo ‘yan,” explained Go, who also authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Go proceeded to express gratitude to the local officials and first responders for keeping their communities safe. He thanked Mayor Shameem Mastura, Vice Mayor Bai Maik; Councilors Saman Abdul, Brahim Ali, Omar Bakar, Kadapi Taruyan, Mohammad Kasim, Bai Nor-Ain Kunakon, Nasser Ali and Abas Ahmad; Sangguniang Kabataan President Salama Brahim; and Association of Barangay Captains President Councilor Norman Otto, among others.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has supported many initiatives which aim to facilitate micro and small business development and stimulate