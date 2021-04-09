‘No Movement Sunday’ policy lifted in Cotabato City for Ramadan

COTABATO CITY – The city government has temporarily lifted its “No Movement Sunday” policy to give way to the observance of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan by Muslim residents here.

Ramadan is tentatively scheduled to begin on April 12 or April 13 depending on the sighting of the crescent moon as earlier directed by the Darul Ifta of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

In her April 7 order, Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said the directive also aims to allow fasting Muslims to buy essential food during the forthcoming Sundays – April 18, April 25, May 2, and May 9 – for their “suhur” (pre-dawn meal) and “iftar” (nightly family feast that breaks the fast).

“The full lifting of the 'No Movement Sunday' shall be made only on such days,” the mayor said in her directive.

The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. During the period, the Islam faithful abstain from food and drinks, including water, and devote more time to prayers, and acts of charity to improve self-discipline and sacrifice.

Sayadi said minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks, face shields, and social distancing, would still be in effect to combat the spread of coronavirus disease 2019.

“Everyone should still follow the directive of health authorities to control the spreading of the virus in our community,” she said in an interview by reporters on Thursday.

The Ramadan is set to culminate either May 12 or May 13, 2021.