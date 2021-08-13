“Bakuna Bus” rolls out for Cotabato vaccination

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato City health office has shifted the vaccination roll out into higher gear as it started using the “Bakuna Bus” to reach more clients.

Dr. Meyasser Patado, Cotabato City health chief, said the “Bakuna Bus,” the city government’s mobile vaccination hub started rolling Thursday to reach persons categorized as A1, A2 and A3 who remained unvaccinated due to various reasons.

“I am willing to be vaccinated but the hub is far from my place,” a 79-year-old grandmother in Barangay Kalanganan said.

She was one of those vaccinated Thursday under the “Bakuna Bus” program of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi.

Dr. Patadon said the bus will continue to visit on schedule basis the Geographically-Isolated and Disadvantage Areas (GIDA).

Dr. Patadon said on Thursday, the city vaccination program has already administered inoculation of 1,598 individuals for first and second doses.

To date, the city has served 25,242 individuals who are now all categorized as “fully vaccinated.”

Individuals who wish to avail of free vaccines from the city health are advised to register on line and wait for the scheduled vaccination.

Patadon advised those who are full vaccinated to maintain observing health protocols, especially wearing of face masks and physical distancing with other people in public and crowded places.