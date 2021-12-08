1 dead, 32 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 7, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THIRTY-TWO (32) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
EIGHTEEN (18) NEW RECOVERIES
ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
One (1) reported death from Maitum, Sarangani. The 56,749th reported confirmed case, 61 years old male. Cause of death is Cardiogenic Shock; Acute Cerebral Infarction Right Middle Cerebral Artery Territory; Valvular Heart Disease; COVID-19 Confirmed, Critical.
Overall, there are a total of 56,848 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 347 (0.61%) are active cases, 54,250 (95.43%) recoveries and 2,233 (3.93%) COVID-19 related deaths.