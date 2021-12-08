  Wednesday Dec, 08 2021 03:59:26 PM

1 dead, 32 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

NDBC BALITA • 05:00 AM Wed Dec 8, 2021
41
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 7, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THIRTY-TWO (32) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHTEEN (18) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Maitum, Sarangani. The 56,749th reported confirmed case, 61 years old male. Cause of death is Cardiogenic Shock; Acute Cerebral Infarction Right Middle Cerebral Artery Territory; Valvular Heart Disease; COVID-19 Confirmed, Critical.

Overall, there are a total of 56,848 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 347 (0.61%) are active cases, 54,250 (95.43%) recoveries and 2,233 (3.93%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says '+ Republic the Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF DECEMBER 07 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 9 ALEOSAN KABACAN PIKIT 1 2 2 1 TULUNAN ALABEL 2 GLAN 1 KIAMBA MALUNGON 1 7 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 1 SURALLAH SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE LAMBAYONG 4 REGION XII 1 32 (Page f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phlppines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FEREKA REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS DECEMBER 07. 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 7 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 MALUNGON COTABATO PROVINCE 5 BANGA KORONADAL CITY STO. NIÑO 2 1 1 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE SEN. NINOY AQUINO REGION XII 1 18 f DOH Center for Health Development Socesksargen Region (Page1 of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Veterinary assistant, patay sa vehicular crash sa Mlang, North Cotabato

MLANG, North Cotabato – Patuloy na tinutugis ang driver ng isang multicab na nakasagi sa motorsiklong sinasakyan ng isang veterinary assistant...

Soldiers overrun NPA lair in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY --- Soldiers overran a hinterland hideout in Maguing, Lanao del Sur of the New Peoples Army after an hour-long gunfight Tuesday. Lt...

SAF member, murder suspect killed in Basilan gunfight

COTABATO CITY ---- A member of the police’s elite Special Action Force and a murder suspect were killed while two others were wounded in a brief...

1 dead, 32 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 7, 2021 (6:00 PM) THIRTY-TWO (32) NEW CONFIRMED CASES EIGHTEEN (18) NEW RECOVERIES...

P1.3-M shabu nakumpiska sa Midsayap, North Cotabato, suspect nahuli

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - ARESTADO NG Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency o PDEA 12 ang isang high value target drug personality sa ikinasang...